Telangana Vehicle Owners Can Now Choose And Register Fancy Number Plates Online

There is no dearth of people who don’t mind spending extra money to buy VIP/fancy numbers for their bikes and cars as a display of their style statement.

What was once a tedious task for choosing and registering fancy numbers has now become simple, as this service is now made online.

As per news the Telangana transport department that has already launched several transport services like licenses, renewals and other services online, has also made it possible to apply for the latest reservation numbers in this mode.

From now on, motorists can get services online without having to go to the offices for selecting these fancy numbers, which is making motorists happy, especially celebrities, politicians and those who are particular about numerology are especially elated over the decision.

This service was initially made available as a pilot project in Hyderabad district due to high demand for fancy numbers. Since it had given good results both for the motorist and the department, it has been extended to Ranga Reddy, Medchal as well as other districts.

Transport officials stated that the vehicle registration, even after the special number reservation, is subject to verification of proof of address in the usual way. Details of the fees are mentioned in the website.

How to reserve numbers on the Transport website

-Log on to the Telangana Telangana Transport Department website -https://www.transport.telangana.gov.in/.

-Click on the Registration Status option on the right side

Links will appear by district and select your relevant district and click on it.The numbers available for that day will appear.

-Select the number of your choice from the list.

-Right click on the option Click Here for Reservation of Special Number.

-There you have to enter the vehicle TR number stating the selected number.

-Click on Apply. After submitting the details the motorist has to pay the fees based on the selected number.

People can log on from 8 am tod 1 pm for this service.

-If you pay the bid amount anytime between 2 pm to 4 pm, the number will be blocked and printed by 4 pm.

-In the process, a message will be sent to the registered 'mobile' number. If the SMS does not come due to any technical reasons, just click on the link https://tgtransport.net/ebidding/KnowApplicationNo.aspx.

The craze for these fancy registration numbers brings in big bucks as the auction of such fancy numbers is proving to be a major source of income for the Transport Department. Numbers like 9, 99, 999, 9999, 666, 1212 and other such numbers are always in great demand.