Nizamabad: Telangana University Vice-Chancellor Dr. D Ravinder Gupta landed in a soup after a video clip of dancing with students at the girls' hostel went viral on social media, raising eyebrows in academic circles. The girl students had organised a Ganesh idol immersion procession and the VC took part. During the procession, the girls started dancing and the VC is seen dancing with them in the video clip.

Some people alleged that the VC misbehaved with the students and even distributed money. However, there is no such thing visible in the video clip which went viral. University Registrar Dr Vidyavardhini said that some people were trying to damage the image of the university.

However, the VC refuted the allegations saying that he misbehaved with the students and distributed money. “I participated in the procession at the request of the students. Some people are trying to tarnish the institution’s image with false accusations,” he said.

