Telangana: Vaccination for 18+ Age Group From Today

The Telangana government has opened up vaccinations for the age group of 18 to 44 from Wednesday. COVID-19 vaccines for people aged 18 and up were made available in India on May 1st, but it took the Telangana government 25 days to get them started. The private hospitals in Hyderabad is preparing to begin vaccine administration. However, this vaccination is only available at private hospitals. People who are eligible to get the vaccine must enroll themselves on the CoWIN portal.

The private hospitals that can administer Covid vaccines are Apollo Hospital, Global Hospital, and Continental Hospitals. Yashoda Hospital and SLG Hospitals are expected to begin the vaccination drive in the next few days. "Apollo Hospitals will start Covid vaccination from Wednesday as per the guidelines of the State government," Apollo Group-Hospitals president Dr. K Hari Prasad said. Since this is a paid service, private hospitals have the flexibility to fix the price of the vaccines.

The Telangana government has permitted private companies to procure vaccines for its employees. Several companies in Hyderabad had been waiting for government approval.