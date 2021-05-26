Telangana to Vaccinate Super Spreaders on War Footing

Telangana: As per the directions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao along with the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar IAS held a meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday to discuss the issue of vaccinating all super spreaders.

It was directed to take a special drive to ensure that all the LPG delivery staff, FP shop dealers, Petrol Pump workers, auto and cab drivers, vendors in rythu bazaars, fruit, vegetable, and flower markets, Kirana shops, liquor shops, non-vegetarian markets are vaccinated. The issues relating to the identification of super spreaders and other logistic arrangements were deliberated.

Secretary Health and Family Welfare Sri Rizvi, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, CDMA Satyanarayana, Transport Commissioner MRM Rao, Director Public Health Srinivas Rao, and other officials attended.