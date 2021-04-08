Telangana Using Emerging Technologies To Combat COVID19, Says KTR

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao virtually participated in the ‘Global Technology Government Summit’ and spoke on the theme ‘Saving Lives with Emerging Technologies’. The Summit was organized by the World Economic Forum, Japan.

Telangana Government will be utilizing the emerging technologies to boost health sector services in combating the Covid-19, said Minister KT Rama Rao.

Minister KTR stated that the Covid-19 pandemic showed inadequacies in the health infrastructure across the world is, including in first-world countries like the USA and Europe. He also stated that all the countries are making combined efforts to overcome the pandemic.

Minister KTR stated that the role of emerging technologies will play a key role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. Added that Telangana was a front runner in emerging technologies and is efficiently utilizing it in the health care sector.

The summit saw close to 45 delegates and Tech heads from across the world, including Rwandan IT Minister Paula Ingabire.

Minister KTR affirmed that the Government of Telangana is constantly working on leveraging technology to come up with various citizen-centric services with a larger societal benefit.

Telangana Government has succeeded in taking education and health services to rural areas of the State by using various technologies during the pandemic times, he said.

Minister also stated that utilizing technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Virtual Reality will help the Government in serving the citizens more efficiently.

Minister mentioned that the Government of Telangana is already working on a pilot project using drone technology in coordination with the World Economic Forum.

Minister pressed on the need for digitizing the health profile of every citizen to combat pandemics such as Covid-19.