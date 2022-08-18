Telangana University Students Stage Protest Demanding Basic Facilities

The Telangana University campus at Dichpally was rocked by massive protest by scores of students on the university campus demanding basic amenities for the third consecutive day.

The agitating students said that the State-run university lacks basic facilities such as a round-the-clock doctor, updated books in the library, a proper canteen, a generator at the girls’ hostel, wi-fi, and basic sports equipment. They also demanded the university provide chairs and tables in the mess, nutritious meals, reading chairs in the study rooms, an ambulance, repainting of the girls’ hostel and a proper laboratory for the science department. The agitating students have also demanded the university vice-chancellor, Prof. D. Ravinder, start the construction of the auditorium, and special budget for sports.

The students allege that Prof. Ravinder wants to buy more time until they start attending the classes. He does not want to take up the issue with the government, they said.



