Telangana Universities To Get New Vice-Chancellors After Governor's Nod

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is now focussing on the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to the state universities after the establishment of the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

According to sources, KCR has cleared names of VCs for 10 universities and referred them to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for approval. Following the acceptance of the Governor, the state government will issue orders appointing VCs for Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Satavahana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, JNTU-Hyderabad, Telugu University, Ambedkar Open University and JNAFAU-Hyderabad.

As there are no VCs in the varsities, administrative and academic activities of the institutions have been badly affected.

They also could not fill teaching and non-teaching vacancies in the absence of regular VCs because of which a lot of posts are left vacant.

After the governor and High court expressed displeasure over the delay in the appointment of VCs, the Telangana Chief Minister has expedited filling up of vacant posts.

Though Rao had promised to fill the vacancies several times earlier, it did not materialise due to elections since 2018 and subsequently the corona pandemic.