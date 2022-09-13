Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill Passed in Assembly

Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill Passed in the Assembly today. A bill providing for setting up of Telangana state universities common recruitment board for direct recruitment to the posts of teaching and non-teaching staff except medical university, was moved in the House on Monday.

Telangana state government has constituted a common board for centralized recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff posts in State universities except for the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences. The constituting the board was headed by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman. The board will take up all recruitments related to universities except for the medical university. Earlier, universities conducted their own recruitment to various posts.

On Monday, the state government introduced seven bills in the Legislative Assembly on Monday - The Telangana Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Azamabad Industrial Area (Termination and Regulation of Leases) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the University of Forestry Telangana Bill, 2022, the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022 and the Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

