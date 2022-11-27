Telangana: UNESCO Award for Domakonda Fort

Kamareddy: Domakonda Fort in Kamareddy district has been conferred the UNESCO Asia - Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation - Award of Merit for 2022.

About 13 projects from 6 countries were selected by UNESCO from a total of the 287 entries they received this year.

The UNESCO representative at the awards ceremony said that the Domakonda Fort is a private initiative that has successfully restored cultural space for the community, and the project has generated appreciation for creating community pride, a statement said.

For the conservation of Domakonda Fort, Architect Anuradha Naik was appointed as the Chief Consultant.

The project is a private initiative undertaken by Anil Kamineni, one of the descendants of the erstwhile Domakonda Samasthan family, and his wife Shobana, with required permissions from the Archeological Department.

Naik commenced work at Domakonda Fort in 2011 and has completed most of the work by 2022.

Local craftsmen were trained to a high level of proficiency and locally sourced material was used to the greatest extent.

