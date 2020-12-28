Telangana UK Returnees Provide Fake Address, 184 Passengers Cannot Be Traced For Tests

HYDERABAD: With the spread of new strain of coronavirus, it has become even more important to test people flying back from foreign countries, especially the United Kingdom. People’s cooperation is expected in such times.

While most of the people returning from the UK have undergone COVID tests, there are a total of 184 people who returned to Telangana from the UK and provided fake addresses and phone numbers. There was no way to contact these people and conduct their COVID test; no alternative way of tracing these passengers.

There are few who moved to other states or were living in rented homes. These people have now shifted to a new address. Out of 1,215 people that returned from the UK to Telangana, 937 have been located and underwent RT-PCR tests.

Among these, a total of 18 people have tested COVID-19 positive. Those who tested positive were sent to different hospitals and have been quarantined. These people are from different places including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Warangal, Siddipet, Mancherial and Jagtial.

There were around 80 known associates that came in contact with these 18 people. They are kept under isolation too and are getting their health check-up done.

There are several others that returned from the UK to Telangana and then travelled to other states to attend social gatherings. Some attended marriage while some even vacationed in Goa. Officials are now trying to trace these people.

The surveillance officers have warned other states of people travelling and were advised to keep track of their movements. This will help them later for tracing and testing.