Telangana: Two Youths Killed In Bike Accident In Karimnagar

In a very tragic incident, two people riding a bike were killed in a road accident. The incident took place on Sadashivapalli of Manakondur mandal late on Monday night. The deceased were identified as Maddela Keertha (19) from Ambedkarnagar and Sheik Sameer from the Godamgadda area of Karimnagar town.

According to the reports, the bike on which the deceased were riding was hit by an unknown vehicle near Sadashivapalli petrol bunk on Karimnagar-Warangal main road at around 11.30 pm. The accident took place when both of them have been proceeding towards Manakondur from Karimnagar. Locals who have seen the accident immediately shifted them to the district headquarters hospital. But both of them died while they were undergoing treatment.

In another road accident, a 50-year-old man was killed. The deceased was identified as Savalla Sreenu, a resident of Gollapudi village in Wyra Mandal. The accident took place at Tanikella village in Konijerla Mandal in Khammam district on Monday. The bike of man was hit by an RTC bus and the man died on the spot.

