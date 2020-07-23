HYDERABAD: In a fascinating finding, two inscriptions have been discovered in Jagittala district of Telangana which dates 2,000 years back. One of these inscriptions has been identified by historians in the past and the second inscription was found just near to the first one in the district.

These two rare inscriptions dating back nearly 2,000 years were found near the Kotalingas, the first capital of the Satavahanas.

These inscriptions were carved on Munula Gutta in Mokkatravupeta in Velgatoor Zone of Jagittala district.

Leading historian Parabrahmashastri had previously stated that Jains had earlier settled on Munula gutta, while others have mentioned this as a residential place of Buddhists in the earlier days.

Historian Sri Ramoju Hargopal told Sakshi that a local youth, Samudra Sunil, had recently identified them and that the inscriptions belonged to the Satavahanas.

The letters on these inscriptions are in Prakrit language, the Brahmi script, and were erased on one of the inscriptions. They have a swastika on one side and Buddhist Triratna symbols on the other side.

Historians opined that one of these inscriptions was made during the donation of Buddha's feet.

The second inscription contains the letters "Manikarasa Samirevasa Dhamadhanam ... Sivapa Kharitasa Vapi".

By decoding the message on the second inscription, historians found the meaning as Manikaru which might be the name of a person who was a diamond merchant, and a man named Sivapa had dug a well in the Dharmasthala on the orders of Samirevu.