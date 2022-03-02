Telangana: Two People Die As Sand Tractor Rams Into Auto Trolley In Jagtial

In a very tragic incident two persons died in a road accident. The incident took place near Veerapur of Raikal mandal on Tuesday evening at around 9 PM. The deceased have been indentified as Erumalla Gangaram (42) of Ayodhya of Raikal mandal and Sriramula Bhumeshwar (43), Armoor.

According to police, the deceased loaded centering material in their trolley auto at Allipur and were proceeding to unload the material. When they reached Veerapur, the sand tractor rammed into the auto trolley. Two people died on the spot and the dead bodies have been shifted to Jagtial government hospital for post-mortem. Police have registerd a case and are investigating in all the possible angles to know the exact reason for the accident.

In another incident, two persons wer killed in a road accident at Medchal on Tuesday night. According to the reports, the driver of the car lost control of the car and crashed into road median near Medchal checkpost. A total of nine persons have been travelling in the car. The deceased were identifed as Gaurav and Dibbu Singh. The injured persons have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. According to the police the group was returning from a party and were reportedly in an inebriated state.