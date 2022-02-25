Telangana: TSRTC Buses On Hire For Mahashivratri

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation on Friday said that it is going to offer its buses on hire for the people those who are visiting Shiva Temples across the state on Mahashivaratri on March 1.

TSRTC vice-chairman and managing director VC Sajjanar said, "Those who want to hire the services they can call 040-3010 2829/040- 6815 3333." He further stated that there must be 30 passengers on a trip.

We all know that on Shivaratri day, most of the people would visit Shiva temples. Lakhs of devotees would visit Kesaragiri Kshetram at Keesaragutta. All the arrangements are made at Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulwada for Shivaratri. Special pujas will be performed from February 28 to March 2.

The temple authorities have taken all precautionary measures to check the spread of the virus and main focus was laid on sanitation.

