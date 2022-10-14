HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has issued an important notification about the current academic year and syllabus. The TSBIE has prescribed 100% syllabus for the Academic Year 2022-23 for all the students of both Intermediate Ist year & II Year students, bringing back the old format which was in vogue before the COVID pandemic.

The TSBIE board had reduced the syllabus to 70% for the past two years due to the online classes and reduced the burden on students during the pandemic phase.

In this regard, as per the orders of the Government of Telangana, the TSBIE prescribed 100% syllabus for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) & Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE)- 2023.

All the District Officers and the Principals of Junior and Composite Colleges Offering Intermediate Courses in the State were informed to note the prescription of 100% syllabus as well as Model Question Paper for IPE & IPASE 2023, which we used to follow before COVID-19 pandemic.

The Inter board also said that the new model papers will be made available in its official website and students were advised to check them.

