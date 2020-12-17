Telangana: TS PGECET 2020 2nd Phase Counselling Begins Today

JNTU has successfully conducted the TS Post Graduation Engineering Common Entrance Test that provides admissions into different Post Graduation Colleges. The first phase counselling completed (5th to 10th August) and results have been declared on 16th August 2020. Now, from today (i.e.,) 17 December, the second phase of counselling process has started. The process of online registration, uploading of scanned copies of certificates for verification online and payment of fees is from December 17 to 23. The list of eligible candidates for the 2nd phase of counselling will be out on December 26th and the eligible candidates can apply for the web options which will be available on December 26th and 27th. Candidates can make corrections on December 28th upto 5 PM. The list of selected candidates will be available on the website on December 30 and they should report at the colleges for the verification of original certificates along with tuition fee challan between December 31 and January 6, 2021.

Documents required for 2nd counselling: