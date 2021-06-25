Telangana: TS EAMCET Exams 2021 Registration Deadline Extended

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET 2021) registration deadline has been extended. Eligible applicants can apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 on the official website starting on July 1.

In view of the Covid situation and considering the requests from several candidates, the authorities have decided to extend the deadline.

Students who paid the registration fee but did not complete the application form are encouraged to do so; otherwise, the application will be deemed incomplete.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Council has decided to conduct the AP EAMCET 2021 exams in August.