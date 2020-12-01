Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah died of a heart attack at a private hospital in the early hours of Tuesday in Hyderabad. The 64-year-old leader was the legislator from Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district. He hailed from Palem village of Nakrekal Mandal. He was ill from some time. In 1999 and 2004, he won the Nakrekal Assembly constituency as a candidate of the Communist Party of India and in 2009 and 2014, he lost in Bhuvanagiri and Nagarjunasagar respectively. Narsimhaiah joined TRS party in 2014. In the 2018 Assembly elections, he emerged out victorious by defeating senior Congress leader Kundur Jana Reddy by 7771 votes. He had also worked as Mandal Parishad President (MPP) of Nakrekal.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the sudden demise of Mr Narsimhaiah and said that he was one of the true people leaders and would not be forgotten.

Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, Jagadish Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, T. Harish Rao, and S. Niranjan Reddy, Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy, and TRS MLC K. Kavitha condoled his death.