TRS Corporator from Khairatabad, Vijaya Reddy shifted her loyalties from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi to the Congress party. She is the daughter of former Congress Legislative Party leader late P Janardan Reddy, popularly known as PJR.

She said that she joined the Congress Party anticipating a bright future and wants to continue the legacy of PJR. After joining the party, she said that she feels like returning to the home party.

P Vijaya Reddy, known as a dedicated corporator and was once a forerunner for the post of Hyderabad mayor. We all know that PJR was one of the strongest leaders back then and fought for separate statehood. Khairatabad constituency was PJR’s bastion. TRS leader & minister Danam Nagendar will face a tough fight in the coming elections.

P. Janardhan Reddy was an Indian National Congress party leader and was elected and served as Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) five times for the Hyderabad constituency of Khairtabad until his death.

