Telangana: TRS, BJP Workers Continue Flexi War In Jangaon

A flexi war is going on between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party in the Jangaon district of Telangana. Both the parties have put up flexes and hoardings in the district. Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay will continue his padayatra in the Jangaon district today. The BJP leaders have put up flexes in the town in order to welcome Bandi Sanjay's padayatra. It is said that some of the flexes and hoardings put up by the BJP leaders were removed and some were torn by unidentified persons during the nighttime. The BJP leaders have alleged that TRS workers are behind this act.

On the other hand, the TRS leaders have also put up flexes and hoardings daring Bandi Sanjay. On the hoardings and flexes, MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy questioned Bandi Sanjay, if Sanjay wants to enter Janagaon then he should bring the funds sanctioned by NITI Aayog. It was also written, that Bandi Sanjay should give a clarification on the schemes that are being implemented under the leadership of CM KCR in the state are there in the BJP-ruled states or not?

As a result, TRS and BJP workers were involved in the fight and hurled stones at each other. Tension prevailed in the Janagaon district. Police reacted swiftly and got the situation under control.