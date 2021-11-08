Telangana: TRS, BJP Turning Farmers Into Scapegoats, Says Revanth Reddy

TPCC President Revanth Reddy on Sunday criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that both TRS and BJP have been trying to deceive the people especially farmers.

Revanth Reddy said that KCR is trying to fool the farmers. KCR admitted that the Telangana state government has submitted a letter to the central government stating that it won't ask centre to purchase boiled rice from the state. He questioned who gave KCR, the authority to make decisions on his own. He said that KCR's decisions are going to have an impact on the lives of farmers.

Revanth Reddy alleged that KCR needs Modi's support in some issues. TPCC Chief said that KCR went to Delhi many times but he didn't meet the farmers who have been fighting against the farm laws implemented by the centre. He said that people expected that KCR would come up with a solution to the problems of farmers in his press meet but he didn't. He said that KCR is trying to cheat the farmers by declaring war against the BJP government.

Revanth said that the ruling government shows interest to renew the license of wine shops but won't take any measures for the setting up of paddy procurement centres.

Revanth Reddy said that the Telangana government increased Rs 2 on VAT on fuel twice. But the Congress government in Punjab has reduced Rs 10 per litre of fuel. He said that the farmers are being made scapegoats by the ruling TRS and BJP governments. He questioned that what is the purpose of spending lakhs of crores of rupees on irrigation projects if the government doesn't want the farmers to cultivate paddy.