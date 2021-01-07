Telangana Trolley Driver Gets Two Years Imprisonment For Causing Death Of Pedestrian In 2018

SECUNDERABAD: In a case of reckless driving, a trolley driver caused the accident of three people. On 10th March 2018, Kushaiguda Police received a complaint from a man named Harry Francis (43) wherein he stated that earlier that day about 4pm, his Mother-in-law Smt. Arokisheel (63), wife Sushma Mary (35) and Father-in-law Sri. Clarence Friddle (68) got into an accident.

The family was returning home from Aruna Diagnostic Centre at Arul Colony and was crossing the road when a trolley dashed into them. The accused G.Prashanth (26) drove his Tata Ace in a rash and negligent manner and dashed into two of the family members.

The Mother-in-law sustained severe head injury and his wife Sushma was bleeding profusely. They were immediately rushed to the Raghavendra Hospital, ECIL for treatment where Arokisheeli succumbed to injuries and died the next day. Wife Sushma survived.

Based on the complaint a case was registered at Kushaiguda PS. In this case the Malkajgiri Police arrested the accused and remanded him to judicial custody

A trail took place on 6th January 2021. The XIX MM Court at Malkajgiri convicted the accused G.Prashanth to undergo 2 years Rigorous Imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 2000.

CP, Rachakonda Sri. Mahesh M Bhagwat appreciated the IO, CDO and APP for their efforts in getting conviction.