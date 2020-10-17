Telangana: Tribal Girl Set On Fire For Resisting Rape Dies

A 13-year-old tribal girl allegedly set ablaze by her employer at his home for resisting a rape attempt died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment for nearly a month. The incident took place in Khammam town on September 18.

Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal on Friday said that, “The minor succumbed to her burn injuries while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. We have now booked a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code."

He further added that Section 307 (attempt to murder) would now be altered to Section 302 (murder). Though the incident took place on September 18 but police came to know about it on October 5 after she was admitted to a private hospital in Khammam for treatment of burns.

He said that, “We received specific information about the victim’s real condition on October 4, following which we lodged an investigation into the case and took the accused into custody."

According to the reports, the man had tried to molest the girl on the day of the incident. She resisted it, he then doused the girl with petrol and set her ablaze. The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) also sought a report from the Khammam police in this regard, taking cognizance of the matter. The commission also found that, that the girl was initially treated for her burns at a private hospital without informing the police, and even her own family.