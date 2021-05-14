Telangana Travel Rules For Visitors From Other States

Telangana: Telangana government has issued new guidelines for visitors to the state. If you are visiting Telangana from another state, these are the new rules you must be aware of. The new rules and guidelines released by the Telangana government in the following imposition of lockdown and to reduce the influx of covid cases due to inter-state travel are listed below.

New Rules/Guidelines:

Prior hospital permission is required for the admission of Covid patients, according to the government, which has made bed confirmation mandatory in hospitals.

For those coming from other states, the government has set up a special call centre.

Ambulances and equipment must have prior approval.

According to the government, moving from one hospital to another can also cause Coronavirus.

The Telangana government has issued the guidelines under the Epidemic Act.

Hospitals can contact the government's control room to provide patient information. The Telangana government has announced that patients will be granted access to the control room.