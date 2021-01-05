Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar's personal secretary lodged a complaint with the Panjagutta police. Complainant Kiran Kumar registered a case against unknown persons for threatening him. In his complaint, he claimed that some unidentified persons have been harassing him and abusing him. He said that the person was also sending abusive text messages. He urged the police officials to take necessary action against the person who is creating a lot of problems for him. He further stated that he is in home quarantine and the person is torturing him a lot. The Panjagutta police started investigation in all the possible angles and assured him that they will find the person soon.

Recently, Puvvada Ajay Kumar tested positive for coronavirus. After recovering from the virus, he took to his Twitter and thanked everyone who prayed for him. He said that all the prayers of the people have given him the strength to defeat the virus. The minister tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13th and he was under home isolation at the Minister's quarters in Hyderabad.