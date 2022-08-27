Telangana: Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad For Sunday Marathon

Traffic restrictions are in place in view of the Hyderabad Marathon – 2022 which is going to be held on Sunday from People’s Plaza to Gachibowli Stadium. Traffic diversions are going to be in between 5 am to 12.30 pm.

The vehicles coming from Punjagutta and Raj Bhavan are diverted towards Khairatabad flyover and Necklace Rotary will be diverted at Khairatabad junction towards Shadan College and Nirankari Bhavan to Ravindra Bharathi.

Traffic from Khairatabad flyover and Shadan College going towards Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills have to take an alternate route at KCP via Taj Krishna – Road No 10 and 12, Cancer Hospital – Orissa Land towards Jubilee Hills.

Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted on the Telugu Thalli flyover at the Old Secretariat gate.

The traffic moving from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Telugu Thalli flyover, Iqbal Minar ‘U-Turn, and on Telugu Thalli flyover towards Lower Tank Bund/ Katta Maisamma Temple.

Traffic from Karbala towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Children’s Park towards DBR Mills towards Kavadiguda.

Vehicles will not be allowed towards Sailing Club at Kavadiguda Crossroads. At DBR Mills, traffic will not be allowed towards Children Park. Traffic from Minister’s Road and Ranigunj will not be allowed towards Necklace Road and will be diverted at Nallagutta junction towards Ranigunj and Minister’s Road.

When the marathon reaches Necklace Rotary, the vehicles from Begumpet are diverted towards Raj Bhavan, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills will be diverted at Greenlands Junction towards DK Road, Ameerpet till the marathon goes beyond KBR Park Junction.

Motorists can take this route to proceed to Banjara Hills – through DK Road, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Nagarjuna Circle – Taj Krishna, Road No.10 and 12 Banjara Hills.

To proceed to Jubilee Hills – motorists should travel via DK Road, Ameerpet, Maithrivanam, Yousufguda, Venkatagiri, Jubilee Hills Check Post.

Punjagutta Flyover from Begumpet towards KBR Park will be closed for traffic. At Nagarjuna Circle, traffic towards KBR Park will not be allowed till 9 am.

When the marathon enters the Punjagutta flyover, traffic from Punjagutta towards Road No.2, Banjara Hills will be diverted at NFCL Junction towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills (through Taj Krishna, Road No.10 and 12 Cancer Hospital, Orissa Land) till the marathon goes beyond Jubilee Check Post.

At SNT Junction, vehicles from Srinagar Colony towards Road No.2, Banjara Hills will not be allowed and have to take alternate route to proceed to Jubilee Hills via Srinagar Colony, Kamalapuri Colony, Green Bawarchi, Venkatagiri to towards Jubilee Hills till the marathon goes beyond Jubilee Check Post.

At Sagar Society, vehicles coming from Kamalapuri Colony towards Road No.2 Banjara Hills will not be allowed and have to take alternate route to proceed to Jubilee Hills via Kamalapuri Colony, Green Bawarchi, Venkatagiri to towards Jubilee Hills, till the marathon goes beyond Jubilee Check Post.

When the marathon enters Sagar Society Jn., traffic from Orissa Island / Road No.10, B/Hills will not be allowed towards NTR Bhavan. The traffic from Road No.10, B/Hills will be diverted at Cancer Hospital towards Orissa Island and the traffic from Orissa Island will be diverted at Cancer Hospital towards Road No.10, Banjara Hills.

When the marathon reaches NTR Bhavan, traffic from Film Nagar, BVB junction towards Jubilee Hills Check Post will be diverted at Journalist Colony towards Road No.70, Hot Cup towards Madhapur.

Traffic will not be allowed towards Road No.45, Jubilee Hills when the marathon goes beyond Jubilee Hills Check Post towards Road No.45 Cable Bridge, and traffic from Venkatagiri ‘T’ junction KBR Park will be diverted towards Road No.36, Jubilee Hills, and Road No.2, Banjara Hills.

Also Read: Raja Singh's Lawyers To Seek SC Intervention in Revoking PD Act Against Goshamahal BJP MLA