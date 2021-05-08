Telangana Tightens Night Curfew Curbs

The Telangana government has decided to extend the night curfew for seven more days till 5 AM on May 15. The official statement regarding this was given by State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday. Extension of night curfew was implemented following a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in Telangana.

The Chief Secretary directed the District Collectors, Police Commissioners and District Superintendents of Police to strictly implement the orders. This is the second extension of the night curfew which was imposed initially from April 20 to 30 and then extended till 5 am on May 8.

Accordingly, all commercial establishments, offices, restaurants and other shops would close by 8 PM during curfew nights. However diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with the supply of essential services have been exempt from the restrictions.

Also Read: Google Stops Unlimited Storage In Photos From June 1: Check Subscription Plans