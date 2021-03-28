Telangana Tightens COVID Norms After Cases Spike

The number of Coronavirus cases are increasing in Telangana. So the state government has issued some new Covid-19 guidelines under the Covid-19 Disaster Management Act, 2005. In the order, the government has stated that wearing masks in public, workplaces and public transport has been made mandatory across the State.

The Telangana government has made it clear that any kind of irregularity would be punished under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. All the Collectors, District Magistrates, Commissioners, Superintendents of Police across the State have been instructed to impose the rules in a strict manner.

According to the orders, celebrations of religious events like Shab e Barat, Holi, Ugadi, Rama Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday and Ramzan would not be allowed till April 30 as these may lead to the rapid transmission of Covid-19.

No gatherings, rallies, processions, celebrations and congregation would be allowed at public places, parks, gardens and at religious places during this period. District Collectors, Police Commissioners and SPs have been directed to strictly enforce these orders.

