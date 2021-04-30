Telangana Tier II Cities To Get IT Hubs

The Telangana government has decided to expand the IT hubs in the state, focusing on tier II and tier III towns such as Ramagundam and Wanaparthy.

Vijay Rangineni, CEO of IT Hubs said, "The aim is to ensure that 25,000 IT professionals get employment in various existing IT Hubs as also the upcoming ones in the next two years."

Apart from Hyderabad, some tier-II cities have new IT and IT-enabled services hubs (ITES). Now, the government is focusing on tier III cities. Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar have IT hubs. More IT towers are going to be developed in Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, and Siddipet districts. "It’s not limited to tier II towns, and plans have already been chalked out to set up IT towers in tier III towns such as Ramagundam and Wanaparthy," Vijay Rangineni said.

About 3,000 professionals are working with various multinational companies in the IT hubs in Warangal, Karimnagar, and Khammam.

A new hub will be established in the Nalgonda district. Vijay Rangineni said, "Talks are on with many companies and they have evinced interest in occupying about 1350 of the total 1,500 seat capacity."

There will be a lot of change in tier II and III towns in the next few years, with several businesses expected to start operations, offering good job prospects for local youth.