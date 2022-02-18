Telangana: Three Students Killed As Car Overturns Near Nagarkurnool

In a very tragic incident, three college students were killed and one injured in a road accident. According to police, the accident took place in Nagarkurnool district on Friday when the car in which they were travelling overturned near the Marchal village in Kalwakurthy mandal.

The deceased were identified as Kiranmayi (19), Sirisha (21), and Arvind (23). Another student Renuka was critically injured and was admitted to a local hospital. All the students went to a marriage of their friend in the Bandonipally village in Veldanda mandal in Nagarkurnool district and the accident took place while they were returning from the wedding.

The dead bodies of the deceased were shifted to a government hospital at Kalwakurthy for postmortem.

The police said that based on the preliminary investigation, the car overturned as the person at the wheel lost control probably due to overspeed. The police have filed a case and are investigating in all angles to know the exact cause of the accident.

