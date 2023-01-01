Telangana: Third Arrest Made for Making Disparaging Remarks on Ayyappa Swamy

Hyderabad: Telangana police made a third arrest in connection with the controversy over President of Atheist Society Bairi Naresh’s derogatory remarks against Lord Ayyappa Swamy.

Karimnagar police arrested Bairi Agni Tej for making derogatory remarks against Ayyappa Swamy through his Facebook posts on December 30. He was produced before a magistrate who gave him into judicial custody. The district police have also filed a case against Agni Tej under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, Vikarabad district police had arrested Bairi Naresh and Dolu Hanumanthu for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Ayappa devotees during a programme at Kodangal on December 19, 2022.

After Naresh’s video went viral, Ayappa devotees staged protests across Telangana and demanded his arrest. They also lodged cases against Naresh in various police stations.

Also Read: Yet Another Stampede in TDP Chief Chandrababu’s Programme, Woman Dead