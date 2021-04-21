Telangana Theatres Timings Changed After Night Curfew Curbs

Telangana: Night Curfew in Telangana shows a great impact on cinema theatres. Theatres will not shut down but the timings are changed so, the viewers can reach the home before 9 pm.

Movie exhibitors said that the shows scheduled at 11 am now starts at 10 am and the 6 pm show would begin at 5 pm.

A single-screen theatre said that “there were rumors on social media that theatres will be closed. We will open the theatres and follow the covid guidelines.”

Theatre owners say the closing of screens will be a collective decision. However, there are few people who are coming to watch Vakeel Saab, the revenue-generating movie. So, we will continue that. While some screens are expected to close due to lack of support, said the theatre owner.

On the other hand, movies including NagaChaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s love Story and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya has been postponed