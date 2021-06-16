Telangana Theatres Reopening From July 1?

There is good news for all the cinephiles. If you haven't guessed already! The movie theatres and multiplexes are all set to reopen on July 1 in Telangana, as per the latest buzz doing the rounds. However, as per COVID-19 protocol, movie halls will only be allowed to function at 50 percent of their actual seating capacity and should comply with a few guidelines. However, the Telangana government is yet to confirm it officially.

Earlier, the government had shut down theatres due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. The theatres were closed on April 20, after several big-ticket films had already postponed their release dates. Director Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, Nani’s Tuck Jagadish, Rana Daggubati, and Sai Pallavi-starrer Virata Parvam are waiting for the reopening of theatres. Small budget movies like Ishq and Ek Mini Katha have been released on OTT platforms alredy. After a long hiatus, it appears that cinephiles will once again get to enjoy the theatrical release of their favourite hero's films.