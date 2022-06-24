Telangana: Textbooks Still Unavailable In Over 8K Private Schools

It's been more than 10 days, and the schools have been reopened, but still, textbooks are not available in over 8,000 odd private schools that subscribed to the state board books. According to the reports, the management of private schools is asking students of previous batches to bring in their old textbooks and give them to the current batch. The parents of the children are worried and are getting the photocopies of the textbooks so that the students won't miss anything.

"We have been told that books are unlikely to come until July 10. That will be around a month of academics. Till then we are revising the basics, but a textbook is crucial for all that," explained S Srinivas Reddy, honorary president of Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA).

