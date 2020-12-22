Telangana TET Likely To Be Conducted Before TRT

The Telangana Education department is planning to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) before conducting the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT). The Department of Education is sketching out strategies to hold TET in advance and if it is not conducted, candidates may turn against the government and question how the posts can be filled without conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test.

According to the reports, there nearly 8,000 vacancies and the number may change. A senior official said that the number of posts may not exceed 5,000 if the schools were rationalized. It was also revealed that more than 12,000 posts could be created if qualified secondary grade teachers are promoted as school assistants.

Minister Sabita Indra Reddy angry over the transfer of lecturers

Minister of Education, Sabitha Indra Reddy expressed anguish over the transfer of degree lecturers. The minister reportedly asked the officials how they could transfer lecturers in the middle of the academic year without the approval from the government. Sabita Indra Reddy said that she is going to hold a comprehensive review meeting on Tuesday on the issue of the transfers.

On the other hand, orders have been issued on Monday stating that not to relieve lecturers who have received transfers. However, all the lecturers who have already been transferred have joined the new positions. A few lecturers are questioning what is the point of giving suspension orders after they have joined in their new positions and are demanding to send them back to their old places.