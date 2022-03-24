Hyderabad : The wait is over. Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 will be conducted on June 12. Issuing a notification on Thursday, the Department of School Education announced the much awaited TET exam date.

You may read the information bulletin and detailed notification from March 25 onwards by using the hyperlinked website here. Eligible candidates can submit the applications online from March 26 to April 12.

Giving a relief to the candidates, the Telangana government has extended the validity period of the TET qualifying certificates for life. This provision will have retrospective effect from the date of enforcement of TET guidelines i.e., 11.02.2011.

It may be noted here as per the revised guidelines, candidates with graduation with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent in case of SC/ST/BC differently abled) and passed in bachelor of education/bachelor of education (special education) have also been given eligibility to appear for the TET exam.

“A person who has acquired the qualification of Bachelor of Education from any NCTE recognized institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in Classes I to V provided the person so appointed as a teacher shall mandatorily undergo a six month bridge course in Elementary Education recognized by the NCTE, within two years of such appointment as a primary teacher,” the GO reads.