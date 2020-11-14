HYDERABAD: A temple priest refused to perform certain rituals for a family which belongs to Scheduled Caste community. The incident took place in Jangaon district of Telangana. The family wanted to perform certain rituals and the priest allegedly refused to do on the basis of their caste. A complaint was filed against the priest and a case under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered on Friday against the temple priest. Following a complaint by the family, the case was registered and due process of law was on, police said.