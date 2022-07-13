Telangana: Telugu Journalist Washed Away in Flood Waters in Jagtial 

Hyderabad: A Telugu news channel journalist, identified as Zameeruddin, washed away in flood waters in Jagtial district on Wednesday. Zameeruddin and his friend Lateef were returning to Jagtial after covering the rescue of nine labourers stuck in Godavari flood waters by NDRF personnel at Bornapalli.

According to media reports, the incident occurred between Ramojipet and Bhupatipur villages in Raikal mandal late Tuesday when they tried to cross a flooded bridge over a stream and their car turned turtle and fell off a bridge and was swept away by swirling waters.

Zameeruddin was returning to Jagtial along with his friend after covering the rescue of nine labourers stuck in Godavari flood waters by NDRF personnel at Bornapall. The incident occurred when they tried to cross a flooded bridge over a stream. The vehicle fell off the road and was swept away by swirling water between Ramojipet and Bhupatipur villages in Raikal mandal late Tuesday, reported

Braving the flood waters, Lateef managed to open the car door and escaped by grabbing onto a tree but Zameer went missing. Though Lateef was not sure if Zameer was able to exit the vehicle. Meanwhile, rescue teams found the car and launched a search using expert swimmers from the area but were unable to find him as of Wednesday afternoon due to flood intensity.

It may be recalled here the incessant rain and floods continued to wreak havoc in parts of Telangana on Wednesday. Several villages and some towns are under water due to overflowing water bodies.

Also Read: Family Doctor Concept To Be Implemented From August 15: AP CM YS Jagan

