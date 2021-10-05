Telangana: Teenmaar Mallanna To Join Saffron Party Soon, Says BJP MP Arvind

BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind met Chinthapandu Naveen Kumar, popularly known as Teenmar Mallanna in Chanchalguda Jail on Monday. After meeting Teenmaar Mallanna, he spoke with the media and said that the ruling party is filing cases against Mallanna as a part of a conspiracy plotted by the political leaders and is torturing him. He expressed anguish over the government not reacting despite the High Court ordering not to do such things.

Arvind further stated that Teenmaar Mallanna was kept in jail for over a month and alleged that the jail authorities are treating him like a terrorist. Arvind said that BJP would support him and added that Mallanna would join the BJP. He alleged that Teenmaar Mallanna was kept in jail for exposing the illegal activities made by Telangana CM KCR and KTR. He lashed out at KCR and KTR and said that Telangana CM is behaving like an aristocrat.

A couple of days ago, Teenmaar Mallanna's wife Mamatha wrote a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda in which she has accused the Telangana government has kept her husband at Chanchalguda jail for exposing corruption made by KCR and KTR.