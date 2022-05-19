Telangana: Teenager Stabs His Girlfriend's Classmate For Talking to Her

In a horrific incident, a class 12 student allegedly stabbed the classmate of his girlfriend for talking to her. The incident took place in the Rajendranagar Mandal of Rangareddy district in Telangana.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Durga Prasad. Banjara Hills Inspector Nageshwar Rao said that Durga Prasad and the girl were studying in the same class. The police said that the accused called Durga Prasad to Rajendranagar and stabbed him. The reason behind the accused taking this step is that he didn't like Durga Prasad talking him to his girlfriend. A case has been registered for attempting to murder and the investigation is underway.

