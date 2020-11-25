Telangana Taxi Drivers, Owners Support TRS In GHMC Elections 2020

Telangana state taxi owners and drivers' JAC has expressed full support to the TRS government ahead of GHMC Polls. The TRS manifesto promising waiver in motor vehicle tax of Rs 267 crore for 3,37,611 vehicles in the State for March to September is receiving a lot of praise from all the corners. Taxi owners and drivers' JAC representatives who met MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that they would work for TRS victory in the GHMC elections.

MLC Kavita assured that the TRS government would take care of every sector that was damaged during the Coronavirus pandemic period.

Telangana State Taxi and Drivers' JAC leaders said that taxi drivers, transport vehicles owners and others have gone through many ups and down due to the long coronavirus induced lockdown. The leaders further added that this will directly benefit about 5,10,000 taxi drivers in the State.

TRS Party's manifesto for the poll to be held on December 1 was released by the KCR on Monday. If TRS party elected to power, free drinking water supply up to 20,000 litres for households starting December. The state has also decided to waiver of Motor Vehicle tax for transport vehicles between March to September. Free power supply for barbershops and salons not only in Hyderabad, but across the state from December.