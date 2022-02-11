Telangana: Suryapet Road Accident Kills 4

In a very tragic incident, four youngsters died in a road accident when two motorcycles collided with each other. The incident took place at Nasimpet of Athmakur(S) Mandal in Suryapet district. The victims were identified as, Banothu Aravind (20) of Thettekunta Thanda, Bhukya Naveen (21) of Botya Thanda, Dharavath Anand (22) of Lakshmi Naik Thanda, and Vankudothu Dinesh (18) of Aipur Thanda in Suryapet district.

According to the reports, the accident took place at 2 am on Friday when two motorcycles, on which the youth were travelling, collided with each other. Aravind, Naveen, and Anand died on the spot whereas Dinesh died while he was shifting to a private hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

The dead bodies have been shifted to Government General Hospital at Suryapet for postmortem. A case has been filed by the police and they are investigating all the possible angles to know the exact cause of the accident.

