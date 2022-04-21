Telangana Summer Sports Training Camp 2022: Where to Apply

Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy, Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman, opened the summer sports training camp at the SaroorNagar Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

This camp trains around 300 athletes from various sports. According to the SATS chairman, teaching youngsters at a young age would help them become champions in the future.

He stated that boys and girls between the ages of six to sixteen years can attend the training camp and get training in the morning, afternoon, and evening till May 31. The chairman advised the athletes to make use of the summer camp's amenities and to strengthen their abilities in their particular disciplines.

He hoped that the athletes would flourish in their sport and bring medals to the state and country at the world level. State Sports Authority Deputy Director Dhanalakshmi, Ranga Reddy District DYSO Errabelli Venkateswara Rao, and other coaches, officials, athletes, and parents attended the event.