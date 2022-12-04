Telangana Suffers Loss of Rs 3 Lakh Crore: KCR Blames ‘Inefficient’ Central Govt 

Mahabubnagar: Launching a blistering attack on BJP-led Central government, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked how can the state prosper when there’s an ‘inefficient government’ at the Centre? Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KCR accused him of threatening to topple the state governments for questioning its policies.

Addressing a public meeting in Mahabubnagar after inaugurating the new integrated district collectorate complex on Sunday, the Chief Minister fired a salvo at the Prime Minister. He questioned if buying MLAs of other parties is democratic? The TRS chief even asked why do you (Centre) want to topple (the state government)?

“Does it behove the Prime Minister to speak like this? Is buying MLAs appropriate? When some thieves came to Hyderabad to lure the TRS MLAs, create instability and topple our government, we caught and put them in jail,” KCR said while referring to the recent arrest of three alleged BJP agents who allegedly lured the TRS MLAs in switching loyalties to the Saffron party.

KCR blamed the PM Modi-led Central government’s policies for the economic underdevelopment in the state. He said due to the wrong policies, Telangana state suffered a loss of Rs 3 lakh crore.

“Telangana in this short span of time increased its GSDP manifold and if the Centre had also performed at par with Telangana, the GSDP would have been higher by another Rs 3 lakh crore,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly-built integrated district collectorate complex near Palakonda here. He asked the officials to actively participate in the Kanti Velugu scheme. The KCR government will start the second phase of Kanti Velugu scheme next year to achieve ‘avoidable blindness free’ status. A total of 1.5 crore people are expected to benefit from this scheme.

Also Read: KTR to Inaugurate Revived Bansilalpet Stepwell in Secunderabad Tomorrow