HYDERABAD: Telangana occupied the fifth position with 99.21 per cent in the country after Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka in CBSE X class results that were released on Wednesday, July 15.

This year, 28,090 out of 28,314 students appeared for the exams have passed, the pass percentage of girls stood at 99.51 per cent while the boy's pass percentage is 98.97.

Though the CBSE has not released the toppers list in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, students from Telangana have performed well this year.

Some of the top scorers are Abhinaya Otikunta (494/500) of Meridian School, Banjara Hills. She is followed by many others, including Sudikaha Kalepu and Alekhya Vemuri of Delhi Public School, Secunderabad, both scored 492 of 500 marks.

Many schools have registered 100 per cent pass rate, of which the majority of students have secured marks in distinction.

Many schools, including Hyderabad Public School, Glendale Academy, Meridian Schools, and Jubilee Hills Public School said that many students from Hyderabad have scored 100 out of 100 in Mathematics and Information Technology.

Since the CBSE did not declare the merit list, the list of toppers from private and public schools is long.

All the CBSE-affiliated schools from the city expressed delight over the performance of their students and have acknowledged the work of teachers.

Thiruvananthapuram region topped with 99.28 per cent while the Chennai region which includes Telangana stood second with a pass percentage of 98.99. About 91.46 per cent of students have cleared the examination countrywide. As like previous, this year also girls have outperformed with a pass percentage of 93.31 per cent against the boys percentage 90.14 per cent.

This year, CBSE has calculated the results on the basis of alternative assessment schemes this year as the exams had been disrupted due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

The board determined to conduct the pending examinations in July. However, they needed to cancel them due to the raise of COVID-19 cases.