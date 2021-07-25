Telangana Students Achieve 100pc Results in ICSE, ISC exams

Telangana students received a 100% pass percentage in the ICSE Board (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examination results released on Saturday by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

While 4, 685 students, including 2, 282 boys and 2, 403 girls, took the ICSE examination from 40 schools, and 922 students, including 365 boys and 557 girls, took the ISC exams from 14 schools, and the pass rate for both exams were 100%.

Due to the second wave of COVID-19, the CISCE cancelled the ICSE and ISC exams and results were prepared based on the assessment policy decided by the Council. The Class X results were released after taking into account the average marks of papers/subjects achieved by pupils in various tests administered by the school at Class IX and Class X levels during the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively. The ICSE 2021 examination's internal assessment marks (project and practical work) were also taken into account.

Similarly, the Class XII results were announced using the average scores of papers/subjects achieved by students in various examinations administered by the school at the Class XI and Class XII levels in the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

In addition, for the ISC 2021 examination, the average marks in English plus the best four subjects at the Class X level, as well as the marks of the project work and/or practical examination, were taken into account. The CISCE stated that there would be no merit list this year, as there was last year.

The ICSE 2021 examination had 59 written courses, 22 of which were Indian languages, 11 foreign languages, and one classical language, according to the statement. According to the ISC 2021 examination, there were 50 written subjects, 13 of which were Indian languages, five foreign languages, and two classical languages.

The results are available on the website http://www.cisce.org.