Telangana: Station Ghanpur MLA's Brother Gets Dalit Bandhu

Station Ghanpur MLA Dr. Thatikonda Rajaiah's brother's name was included in the list of those who are going to get the benefits of Dalit Bandhu, a flagship programme of the Telangana government. The locals are criticizing the government for including Thatikonda Suresh Kumar, the sarpanch of Station Ghanpur as the beneficiary of Dalit Bandhu. Along with him, there are a few other public representatives on the list.

BJP and Congress leaders stated that the followers of MLAs and those who are close to the MLA have been selected as the beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu leaving the poor. The comments made on the MLA are going viral on all social media platforms.

The main aim of this scheme is to empower Dalit families and the government is spending nearly Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore for Dalit Bandhu.

Also Read: ​Bansilalpet Stepwell Lauded by PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat Programme