Telangana State Level Police Posts: Deadline For Submission Of Applications

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board issued 6 notifications for the recruitment of 17,291 vacancies of various posts in the Police department, disaster response and fire services department, prisons and correctional services department, special protection force department, transport department, and prohibition and excise department.

There are 554 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and or equivalent, 33 vacancies of SCT SI of police (Info Tech and Communs Orgn)/SCT SI (PTO)/SCT ASI, Finger Print Bureau, 15644 vacancies of SCT PC Civil and or equivalent, 383 vacancies of SCT Police Constable (Info Tech & Commns Orgn)/Driver/Mechanic, 63 vacancies of Transport constable and 614 vacancies of Prohibition & Excise department.

Scales of Pay (on appointment) of the aforementioned Posts are as follows -

SI Civil and/or equivalent in Police Department: Rs.42300 -115270

SI of Police IT&CO / SI of Police PTO: Rs.42300 -115270

Posts equivalent to SI Civil in Other Departments: Rs.38890 -112510

Assistant SI of Police, Finger Print Bureau: Rs.33750 - 99310

PC Civil and / or equivalent in Police Department: Rs.24280 - 72850

PC (IT&CO) / Driver (PTO) / Mechanic (PTO): Rs.24280 - 72850

Posts equivalent to PC Civil in Other Departments: Rs.24280 - 72850

TSLPRB has been accepting applications in online mode from 8 am on 2nd May 2022 onwards. In the past 11 days means as of 13th May, over 4.5 Lakhs aspirants have applied. Of these more than 1 Lakh Applications were received from women candidates (23%) and the rest from men candidates (77%). 6% of the Applications are received from OC Candidates, 53% from BC Candidates, 22% from SC Candidates and 19% from ST Candidates. Nearly ⅔ rd of the Candidates have shown a preference for Telugu as their medium of examination and ⅓ rd opted for English while only 0.2% selected Urdu.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Electric 2 Wheeler Goes up in Flames