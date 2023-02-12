Telangana State Legislative Assembly Adjourned Sine Die 

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislature was adjourned sine die on Sunday after a nine-day sitting as part of the budget monsoon session. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy announced sine die adjournment of the House.

Earlier, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao participated in the debate on the Monetary Exchange Bill in the House. The legislative business transacted for 56.25 hours during the budget session.

The budget session commenced with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address to the joint sitting of State legislature on 3 February. Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao presented a budget of Rs 2,90,396 crore for 2023-24 in the State Legislative Assembly on February 6. Later, a discussion of

On the concluding day of the budget session on Sunday, Harish Rao tabled the Monetary Exchange Bill in the House. The Assembly Speaker announced the indefinite adjournment of the legislative assembly after a short discussion on the bill by the chief minister.

