HYDERABAD: The list of holidays for the year 2021 was released by the Government of Telangana. The General holidays and Optional holidays list for the State 2021 Calendar Year was released as per a General Administration Department G.O. Rt.No.1756 issued recently.

These holidays are applicable for all Offices and Schools and institutions across the State of Telangana for 2021.

The State Government directs that all offices under State Government shall remain closed on all Sundays and Second Saturdays in all the months during the year 2021, except the Second Saturday (13.02.2021) in the month of February, 2021 which will be a working day in lieu of public holiday declared on 1st January, 2021.

GENERAL HOLIDAYS LIST